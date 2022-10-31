Challenge Cup 2023 odds revealed as Leeds Rhinos tipped for major strides under Rohan Smith

THE Challenge Cup is one of rugby league’s most prestigious competitions.

With over 100 years of experience, the cup and its destination – Wembley – is often the pinnacle of a rugby league team’s dreams, despite the lure of a Super League Grand Final.

With Wigan Warriors the holders, they are 9/2 to repeat their feat of 2022 with St Helens the favourites at 7/2.

Because of Rohan Smith’s incredible campaign with the Leeds Rhinos last season – in which he took a side near the bottom of the Super League table to a Grand Final – the West Yorkshire club are third favourites to lift the cup at 6/1 alongside the Catalans Dragons.

Despite Warrington Wolves’ disappointing season in 2022, Daryl Powell’s men are being tipped at 8/1 with Hull FC at 10/1.

The rest of the odds are:

St Helens 7/2

Wigan Warriors 9/2

Leeds Rhinos 6/1

Catalans Dragons 6/1

Warrington Wolves 8/1

Hull FC 10/1

Castleford Tigers 12/1

Huddersfield Giants 12/1

Salford Red Devils 16/1

Hull KR 25/1

Leigh Leopards 25/1

Wakefield Trinity 33/1

Toulouse Olympique 50/1

Featherstone Rovers 66/1

Halifax Panthers 100/1

Bradford Bulls 150/1

York RLFC 150/1

Batley Bulldogs 150/1

Widnes Vikings 200/1

London Broncos 250/1

Sheffield Eagles 250/1

Newcastle Thunder 250/1

Barrow Raiders 250/1

Dewsbury Rams 500/1

Swinton Lions 500/1

Keighley Cougars 500/1

Doncaster RLFC 500/1

Oldham RLFC 500/1

Workington Town 500/1

Whitehaven RLFC 500/1

North Wales Crusaders 500/1

Hunslet RLFC 500/1

Rochdale Hornets 500/1

Cornwall RLFC 1000/1

Midlands Hurricanes 1000/1

London Skolars 1000/1

West Wales Raiders 2000/1