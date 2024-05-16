Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell makes loan move to Super League rivals

LEEDS RHINOS have signed Scottish international winger Matty Russell on loan from Warrington Wolves.

The 30-year-old will move to AMT Headingley initially until the 11th July prior to Leeds v Warrington game. Russell has scored 151 tries in 212 career games and is drafted into the Rhinos with David Fusitu’a and Riley Lumb both sidelined by injury for Rohan Smith’s side.

Born in Irvine, Russell started his career with Wigan Warriors and has also played at Hull FC, Toronto, Toulouse and Leigh in Super League. Whilst at Toronto, he played alongside Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers and was a team mate of Justin Sangare at Toulouse.

On the international scene, he has shared in some of Scotland’s greatest moments, scoring a try against England in Coventry and playing in the 18-18 draw with New Zealand in Workington in the 2016 Four Nations competition as well as playing at the last three World Cups.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith said, “I would like to welcome Matty to the Rhinos. He has a good work rate and always finds yardage when carrying the ball back for his team. It is a good opportunity for us to add an experienced player to our group. Going into the season, we always knew that the depth within our squad came from our young players and it is important that we give them the chance to build their experience. But with Riley Lumb sidelined for a number of weeks, bringing Matty in on loan means we can add experience whilst continuing to carefully develop our next generation of players.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington added, “I would like to thank Warrington for allowing Matty to join us on loan. He will come immediately into our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him perform for us given his experience and try scoring record.”

Matty Russell, who will wear squad number 35, added, “I am really pleased to be coming to the Rhinos and having the opportunity to get some game time. I know Leeds have had some injuries to their wingers so my agent got in touch and suggested the move would be good for everyone and I am pleased that the move has come about. I am grateful to Warrington for giving me the chance to join the Rhinos on loan.”

