Leigh Leopards star Ben Reynolds’ confirmed new club

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Ben Reynolds has officially left the Lancashire club to join Featherstone Rovers.

Reynolds, who won the Challenge Cup with Leigh during the 2023 season, has linked up with Featherstone on a two-year deal.

Rovers head coach James Ford commented: “I’m really looking forward to working with Ben again. He’s an outstanding kicker of the ball and is excellent when executing plays with his strong running game, and is ultimately a real competitor. He is a leader and a winner and will be instrumental in helping us win games in 2024.”

Reynolds himself said: “I’m very happy to be joining my boyhood club, my family are very proud that I’ll be playing for the team they support. I’m looking forward to working with James, Ian and the playing group to help us push on and achieve more great things for this team and this town.”

The 29 year old made 27 appearances for Leigh this year, scoring five tries and amassing 196 points for the Leopards, including some crucial points in their Challenge Cup Final victory.

