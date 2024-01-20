Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers with 11 new signings for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season with 11 new signings for Super League 2024.

There is almost a whole new backline for the West Yorkshire side, with new recruits Luke Hooley, Josh Simm, Sam Wood and Innes Senior taking numbers 1, 2, 4 and 5 respectively.

Fellow new signing Elie El-Zakhem takes number 11 with Rowan Milnes 16, Nixon Putt 17, Josh Hodson 18, Sylvester Namo 21, Samy Kibula 26 and Luis Johnson 30.

Liam Watts has retaken the number 8 shirt after being number 32 in 2023, with youngsters Fletcher Rooney and George Hall taking 31 and 29 respectively.

Castleford squad in full:

1 Luke Hooley

2 Josh Simm

3 Jack Broadbent

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Danny Richardson

7 Jacob Miller

8 Liam Watts

9 Paul McShane

10 George Lawler

11 Elie El-Zakhem

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Liam Horne

15 George Griffin

16 Rowan Milnes

17 Nixon Putt

18 Josh Hodson

19 Sam Hall

20 Muizz Mustapha

21 Sylvester Namo

22 Charbel Tasipale

23 Jason Qareqare

24 Cain Robb

25 Brad Martin

26 Samy Kibula

27 Albert Vete

28 Will Tate

29 George Hill

30 Luis Johnson

31 Fletcher Rooney

