Castleford Tigers announce squad numbers with 11 new signings for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 Super League season with 11 new signings for Super League 2024.
There is almost a whole new backline for the West Yorkshire side, with new recruits Luke Hooley, Josh Simm, Sam Wood and Innes Senior taking numbers 1, 2, 4 and 5 respectively.
Fellow new signing Elie El-Zakhem takes number 11 with Rowan Milnes 16, Nixon Putt 17, Josh Hodson 18, Sylvester Namo 21, Samy Kibula 26 and Luis Johnson 30.
Liam Watts has retaken the number 8 shirt after being number 32 in 2023, with youngsters Fletcher Rooney and George Hall taking 31 and 29 respectively.
Castleford squad in full:
1 Luke Hooley
2 Josh Simm
3 Jack Broadbent
4 Sam Wood
5 Innes Senior
6 Danny Richardson
7 Jacob Miller
8 Liam Watts
9 Paul McShane
10 George Lawler
11 Elie El-Zakhem
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Liam Horne
15 George Griffin
16 Rowan Milnes
17 Nixon Putt
18 Josh Hodson
19 Sam Hall
20 Muizz Mustapha
21 Sylvester Namo
22 Charbel Tasipale
23 Jason Qareqare
24 Cain Robb
25 Brad Martin
26 Samy Kibula
27 Albert Vete
28 Will Tate
29 George Hill
30 Luis Johnson
31 Fletcher Rooney
