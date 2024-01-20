Ex-Castleford Tigers prop Ilikaya Mafi on trial with new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers prop Ilikaya Mafi is on trial with Championship side Doncaster.

Mafi, 20, joined the Tigers on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023 Super League season with the contract including the option of a further year.

However, Castleford did not take up that option which left the forward without a club for 2024.

Now, he is attempting to impress Doncaster, who have just earned promotion to the second tier after a stellar season in League One last year, League Express understands.

Mafi started out his playing career in rugby union, but changed codes and began to excel during his younger years in the 13-man game living down south in Essex.

He was then picked up by Hull FC after moving to the north of England where he progressed through their youth ranks, representing the Airlie Birds at the Academy and Reserves level in 2022 before moving on to Castleford for 2023.

Mafi will play against former side Hull this weekend in a pre-season friendly for the Dons.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.