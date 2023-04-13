Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last explains Will Tate signing, his preferred position, why he won’t play against Salford and overseas recruitment

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have snapped up two signings in as many weeks.

Both men have come from Hull KR with Luis Johnson signing on a season-long loan and Will Tate dotting a two-and-a-half year deal.

Following Jake Mamo’s retirement, interim coach Andy Last has acted in the transfer market as he explains the Tate signing.

“When Jake Mamo made the decision to retire from the game, there was cap space and a little bit of money,” Last said.

“We had a look in the overseas market and there wasn’t much available there. We didn’t want to make a kneejerk reaction and waste a quota space.

“The opportunity to take a look at Luis Johnson and Will Tate came up with an eye for the here and now as well as the future.

“We looked at a couple of options, the big thing for us was that they fitted that age profile with the best years in front of them and they both do that.

“Will is comfortable in numerous positions, he can cover both wings and centres and at a push can cover fullback.

“He is very versatile and can provide competition for places. When I spoke to him his preference is the centre spot which is good for us to put pressure on Mahe Fonua, Jordan Turner and Jack Broadbent.

“Will’s real strength is his ball carrying ability, he has shown some nice touches in training and found a couple of passes to his winger which is good to see. He’s standing at 6’1 and can move.”

Despite that, Last has confirmed that Tate will not play a part against Salford as the interim boss explained why.

“I felt it was too soon this week, he’s not played a great deal of rugby this season and in those positions in the outside backs especially against Salford, it would have been unfair against a team that is really expansive.

“He hasn’t had much reps in building combinations whilst the likes of Broadbent, Fonua and Turner are a little bit more experienced in our system and have built some relationships with our wingers and pivots. I think it was important to keep those combinations building and he needs to start building those.”