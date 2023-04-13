Huddersfield Giants and St Helens still waiting for postponed Super League fixture to be rearranged

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS and St Helens are still waiting for their postponed Super League fixture to be rearranged.

The clash – which was meant to be both sides’ first games of the season – was postponed due to Saints’ involvement in the World Club Challenge.

As a result, both the Giants and the Saints began the 2023 Super League season a week later than the ten other teams in the competition.

However, with few gaps between now and the end of the season, there has been questions raised as to when this fixture will now take place.

There is the possibility that the two sides could face off on the weekend of the Challenge Cup Final, but that doesn’t leave any room for manoeuvre if either or both clubs are involved in the Wembley event.

The other option so far has been to play it on the international break weekend at the end of April, but with both Huddersfield and Saints likely to have stars featuring in Shaun Wane’s squad, it is unlikely that will be given the green light too.

For the Giants head coach Ian Watson, he is unsure about when the fixture could be played.

“We have had no confirmation when and where we are playing St Helens. You wouldn’t think that would be in the international week, but we’ve not been told when that game might be,” Watson said.

“We will wait to hear from the RFL. I should think there will be St Helens players in the England squad and fingers crossed there might be some from Huddersfield but we will see.”

The likelihood of a midweek game sometime during the season could be broached by the governing body.