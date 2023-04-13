Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Catalans Dragons stars included in France squad to take on England

FRANCE head coach Laurent Frayssinous has named a 30-man squad ahead of the nation’s clash with England at the end of April.

Frayssinous has said: “This group of 30 players is logically made up mostly of players who were in the squad for the last World Cup. We want to continue what we have put in place, but also start planning for the next events: the European Cup at the end of the year and the World Cup in 2025.

“There are therefore new players who join the group France thanks to their performances in their clubs. With the Elite selection or France B and I want to see them evolve in our environment.

“We can’t wait to face the English on their home soil in this test match! There is still time before the start of our preparation, I will reduce this group to 20 players in the coming days. From experience, I know that a lot can happen.”

The squad in full is:

BELMAS Lambert (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

BOUSQUET Julian (Catalan Dragons)

CARRÉ Louis (SO Avignon XIII)

CHAN Tiaki (Catalan Dragons)

COZZA Mathieu (Featherstone Rovers)

DA COSTA Alrix (Catalan Dragons)

DEZARIA Jordan (Catalan Dragons)

FRANCO Romain (Saint- Estève XIII Catalan)

GARCIA Benjamin (Catalan Dragons)

GOUDEMAND Mickael (Catalan Dragons)

JOUFFRET Louis (Halifax Panthers)

JULLIEN Benjamin (Pia XIII)

JUSSAUME Mathieu (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

LAGUERRE Matthieu (Catalan Dragons)

LANGI Samisoni (Wakefield Trinity)

LIMA Pierre-Jean (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

MARCON Paul (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

MARION Anthony (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

MOURGUE Arthur (Catalan Dragons)

NAVARRETE Romain (Catalan Dragons)

PÉLISSIER Eloi (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

PEZET Hugo (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

ROMANO Arthur (Catalan Dragons)

ROUGÉ César (Catalan Dragons)

SANGARÉ Justin (Leeds Rhinos)

SCIMONE Bastien (Catalan Dragons)

SÉGUIER Paul (Catalan Dragons)

STEFANI Maxime (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

TISON Ugo (Catalan Dragons)

ZENON Tanguy (Catalan Dragons)