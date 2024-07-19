Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard addresses Lachlan Lam speculation and contract

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that the West Yorkshire club has no intention of even trying to sign Leigh Leopards halfback Lachlan Lam.

One man that has been linked with Super League rivals is Lam, despite being contracted to the Leopards until the end of the 2025 season.

However, in recent days, there have been reports suggesting that there has been a contract fallout between Lam’s management and the Leigh club, as per Rugby League Live.

That includes a contract clause that would see Lam leave the Leopards, with the Leigh club believing that this only applies to an NRL club.

Lam’s management, however, has stressed that this clause can be triggered by any club.

For Lingard, it is not something he wants to get involved in, despite hailing the Papua New Guinea halfback.

“Lachlan Lam would definitely interest me it would be daft not to,” Lingard said.

“I don’t think that’s going to be realistic or viable and whatever the contract is, it sounds like there are conflicting stories coming out of both camps.

“We are not going to get involved in that.”

