Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard admits interest in NRL centre

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has admitted his interest in NRL centre Zac Cini.

League Express revealed earlier in the week that the Parramatta Eels outside back was a player that has interested Lingard and the Tigers for 2025 and beyond.

And now Lingard has revealed that he has spoken to Cini about potentially joining.

“He is somebody we have spoken to and we have spoken to a number of people,” Lingard said.

“We have spoken to agents in Australia but the fact that not many stories have come out about people we have spoken to shows we are doing our business correctly.

“He is one that ticks our boxes, if we are wanting to bring over an NRL player that has played 150 games in certain positions in halfbacks, fullbacks and centres, they are people that command a hell of a lot of money.”

Lingard also admitted that the club cannot go out and buy out representative quality.

“We can’t get a player that has played for New South Wales, Queensland or Australia. If we are bringing in players we need to have those that have the potential to play that many games.

“We are not going out and speaking to every person that is banded about on social media. We are being really picky about the people we identify.”

