Super League-linked winger Daniel Tupou signs two-year deal

SUPER-LEAGUE linked winger Daniel Tupou has signed a new two-year deal with Sydney Roosters.

Tupou, who has long been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere, has decided to stay in Australia with the Roosters where he will become the club’s longest-serving player in 2025 following Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ move to Hull KR.

So far, the Tonga international has registered 155 tries in 256 games for the Sydney club, becoming one of the Roosters’ most potent attacking weapons out wide.

Tupou has won three NRL premierships during his 13 seasons at the Roosters and has played a Test for Australia, 18 games for Tonga and 10 matches for NSW.

The 33-year-old has showed no signs of slowing down, but there had been inklings that Tupou would finish his career overseas.

