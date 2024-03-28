Ex-Featherstone, Castleford and Toulouse star Jy Hitchcox suffering from often incurable medical condition

FORMER Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique star Jy Hitchcox has revealed that he is suffering from a medical skin condition called Vitiligo.

Vitiligo, as referenced on the NHS website, is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It’s caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in skin.

Hitchcox took to social media to reference his fight against the disease.

Hitchcox posted on Instagram: “I’ve had Vitiligo for about 4/5 years now, it’s slowly taking over my face! I know there’s no cure but I’ve read some articles of people slowing down the process and in some rare cases reversing it. Anyone else have this? I’m open to some tips while me and my little man have our morning coffee.”

The 34-year-old only made 30 appearances for Castleford between 2016 and 2018, but he earned a reputation for being a lightning quick attacker as well as a highly dependable outside back.

All in all, Hitchcox made 111 appearances in the UK for a variety of clubs including the then-named Leigh Centurions, Halifax Panthers and Rochdale Hornets.

The winger also made four appearances for Wests Tigers in the NRL in 2014 before making the move to Featherstone for 2015.

Hitchcox will play on in 2024 after etching a new deal with the Western Suburbs Red Devils in the Country Rugby League and Illawarra Rugby League Premiership.

