Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard hints at long-term successor to Joe Westerman

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard is already planning for the future without the likes of Joe Westerman, Paul McShane and Liam Watts.

All three players are in their 30s, with injuries often limiting their game time – and it will come as no shock to any Castleford fan to hear that Lingard knows that they will not be around forever.

That has seen Castleford hand contracts out to the likes of Sam Hall, George Hill and Cain Robb in a bid to plan for the future.

And now Lingard has identified Hall and Hill as potential long-term replacements in that loose-forward role in place of Westerman.

“We’ve got players like Sam Hall and George Hill who have come into the team this year and they are playing a lot more rugby,” Lingard said.

“We are looking at developing those players so that they are significantly better next year because we can’t rely on Paul McShane, Joe Westerman and Liam Watts.

“They are coming to the back end of their careers and they have been in and out of the team with injuries and suspensions.

“Those guys coming in for them will have to get game time. They aren’t experienced but it’s about us developing those players so they will hopefully have a significant career with Castleford.”

Westerman is currently sidelined for the Tigers with an Achilles injury.

