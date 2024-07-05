Former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls man rules himself out of Super League job

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls man Chev Walker has ruled himself out of taking the Leeds job on a permanent basis.

Walker is currently interim head coach at Headingley following the exit of Rohan Smith last month, but he has no plan to become the number one on a permanent basis at Leeds.

“At some point of course I’d like to be a head coach, but the time is not right now and I’m not thinking about that,” Walker said.

“My job is being an assistant coach and now I’m acting coach. I’m employed by the club to do that and while I am I will always do my work and deliver it the best way I can for the players and the club.”

Walker emphasised that he doesn’t want to just jump into the first role that comes up.

“Coaches are always quick to jump in to wanting the title as head coach and then fall short at times. I don’t feel I’m not ready but I want it to be the right time for me and the club I will be coaching for.

“I’ve coached for nearly ten years but it takes time to find your own philosophy and work things out.”

