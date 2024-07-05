Hull FC man potentially played last game for Super League club whilst new signing suffers blow

HULL FC’S Cam Scott has potentially played his last game for the Super League club.

Scott, who will be moving to Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season, has suffered a serious hamstring tear whilst Jack Ashworth will also be out for two months.

“Cam has a significant hamstring tear,” Grix told BBC Radio Humberside. “It’s at the long end of the scale in terms of recovery.

“Unfortunately, as we’re all aware he is moving on at the end of the year, it would be a shame for him to finish his Hull FC career in this way.

“It’s also unfortunate for Jack as it was one of those off-the-ball ones. He twisted his ankle, and he ruptured some ligaments, which needed correcting through surgery.

“He’s going to be out for eight weeks so it’s a big one and a big blow for us.”

Meanwhile, new signing Jed Cartwright, who was expected to play some kind of role against Salford Red Devils this weekend, will also be absent.

Grix continued: “Jed landed a week or so before the Warrington game, but he hadn’t played for a couple of weeks and then had to travel. He stiffened up leading into that game, so we didn’t push him into that one.

“Last weekbut Jed stuck around and trained with the reserves whilst we were off, which was good. He showed that he was willing and wanted to get in there and do his bit.

“He felt, as did we, that it would do him good to get in there and get some minutes in the reserves.

“Unfortunately, he felt a bit of a pop in his foot after around 30 minutes into the game. He did a decent job in the game and blew some cobwebs off, but we’ll be without him now for a few weeks at least.

“He was straight in the boot to protect it from further damage, but we’ll know a lot more in a couple of weeks. We’re not 100% sure at the moment.”

