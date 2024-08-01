Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard makes Paul McShane exit admission

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that Paul McShane could be heading to Australia at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Rugby League Live revealed earlier in the week that the veteran hooker was eyeing up a move to the southern hemisphere at the back end of his career.

Now Lingard has conceded that such a move is in the pipeline.

“It’s been well publicised that Macca is exploring his opportunities to go over to Australia for a few seasons,” Lingard said.

“We are still working on that now, he is still contracted to us next season but if anything concrete materialises then Macca will go over to Australia.”

The Castleford insists that McShane’s desire to move Down Under has not come as a surprise, with the hooker expressing his eagerness in recent seasons.

“It’s not a surprise necessarily, it has been a little bit easier with me being in charge this season we haven’t benefitted much from him being on the pitch.

“We were relying on Macca week in week out three or four years but we haven’t had him due to injury.”

