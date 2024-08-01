Reimis Smith’s new Super League club confirmed following Melbourne Storm exit

REIMIS SMITH’S new Super League club has been confirmed following his exit from Melbourne Storm.

Smith, who was released earlier this week to “pursue an opportunity overseas” has linked up with the Catalans Dragons.

Smith said: “I am truly excited to be joining a strong club like the Catalans Dragons. I look forward to contributing to a team of quality players led by an outstanding coach.

“Over the past nine years in the NRL including the last four years at the Melbourne Storm, I have learned valuable traits that I will certainly apply to my training and game with the Dragons.”

Born in Sydney, Smith trained at Parramatta before joining Canterbury Bulldogs during the 2015 season.

He started his career in New South Wales Cup with Canterbury reserve team before making his professional debut in NRL in May 2016, where he scored two tries in his first appearance.

With limited opportunities in the Bulldogs’ squad, Smith played in the NSW Cup, scoring 23 tries in 46 appearances between 2015 and 2018.

Then, he established himself as a major player on the wing for Canterbury from 2018, playing 38 games and scoring 23 tries in three years.

In 2021, he signed for Melbourne Storm where he scored 14 tries in 25 NRL appearances in the 2021 season, in which the Storm finished top of the table at the end of the regular season before being beaten by Penrith in semi-final.

A key player of the Melbourne squad in the last four seasons, he made 69 appearances with the Storm, including 13 of the 18 NRL games of the current season.

He scored 50 tries in 118 NRL appearances since his professional debut.

He also made his international debut for the Maori All-Stars against the Indigenous All-Stars in 2022 where the Maori won 16-10.

