Castleford Tigers forward Luis Johnson makes short-term loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Luis Johnson has made a short-term loan move after finding first-team opportunities limited at The Jungle.

Johnson, who signed a permanent deal with the Tigers ahead of the 2024 Super League season after impressing during a loan stint from Hull KR, has etched a two-week loan deal with Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

The 25-year-old has yet to play for Castleford in Super League this season, and, with Featherstone suffering a number of injuries in the pack, Johnson will undoubtedly be a welcome addition for Rovers head coach James Ford.

