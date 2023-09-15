Castleford Tigers boss Danny Ward reveals which Championship side he wants to see promoted to Super League

GOING back to the 2019 Super League season and Danny Ward was in charge of the London Broncos in the top flight after earning promotion following a thrilling 4-2 win over Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game back in 2018.

Ward guided the capital club to ten wins from 30 games that season, but the Broncos were relegated from Super League on points difference.

From that, London haven’t returned to the top flight since, but they currently sit inside the Championship top six, ready to launch a tilt at promotion.

With that in mind, Ward – who is currently in charge of leading Castleford Tigers to survival – hopes that the Broncos can earn promotion once more, hailing the job that current boss Mike Eccles has done.

“Of course I would (want to see London promoted), I’m still a Broncos fan at heart. There are still some really good people at the club and I’m still very close with Mike Eccles who is coach,” Ward said.

“I can’t see why not (he couldn’t do a job in Super League), he has done an amazing job coaching the Broncos and taken them from where they were last year to performing really well. Their form in the last two months has been outstanding.

“Hopefully they are peaking at the right end of the year. It’s so tight in the top six, you can finish as high as third and as low as ninth but I want nothing more than to see London back in Super League for what it would do for the game down there and Super League itself.

“I will be cheering them on for the rest of the season.”

Of course, Featherstone Rovers remain favourites for promotion after surging to the top of the Championship table, but the likes of Toulouse Olympique, Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls will have their say also.

