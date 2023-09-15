Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson unhappy with Super League ban given to Luke Yates

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has outlined his displeasure at the ban handed out to his captain Luke Yates.

Yates was handed a one-match ban following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in the aftermath of Huddersfield’s 26-18 loss to Hull KR.

The Giants went to an Operational Rules Tribunal to appeal that ban, but the club was unsuccessful.

Now Watson has explained his unhappiness behind the ban.

“They said they could see something which we couldn’t see and everyone else couldn’t see to be fair but it’s one of those things. They are paid to do a job, highlight certain things and protect players and I get that,” Watson said.

“But, the Luke Yates one, we haven’t challenged anything that wasn’t justified. Jack Ashworth was a rush of blood and Jack got it wrong.

“We’ve not challenged all year but the Luke Yates one we totally disagreed with and why they brought him up on a dangerous contact charge was a bit beyond me.

“To label it reckless, he is a player that has played 23 games and made the most tackles in Super League but he has only been penalised nine times. Three times he has been offside, two penalties have been for hands in the ruck so there are only four penalties he’s given away in contact.

“He also has an opportunity to win the Hitman of the Year award so it is a shame that it has come to that. That proves he is not a reckless player and he makes good judgement in his contact.

“We felt appealing his situation, the history he has got and what he has shown in all those games could have potentially been enough to get it overthrown but they have seen it differently.”

Watson also touched on how Yates has responded to the ban.

“He is devastated, he wasn’t happy with certain things on it, he plays the game tough which everyone knows. Everyone knows he isn’t a reckless player.

“It robs him off an opportunity and he’s led from the front, captaining us in a difficult year. It would have been nice to see him get recognition.”

