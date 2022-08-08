Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford calls for rethink of fixture list

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford says that the Super League fixture list “needs to be looked at”.

Injuries are piling up across the division and Radford believes the quality of matches is being affected by fatigue.

“I think we are seeing games now not of the highest quality,” he said after his side’s 20-12 defeat at St Helens on Sunday.

“We have got another double-header before the end of the season (over the August Bank Holiday weekend) and that’s going to have a massive knock-on effect.

“The coaches don’t produce the fixture list, so that’s something that needs to be looked at. Across the competition it is starting to fracture.”

Of Castleford’s display against Saints, Radford said: “The quality of execution let us down but I can’t fault the effort.

“I was petrified in the first 15 minutes but we grew into the game defensively.

“I was very aware of how St Helens start a second period and it was important we were able to withstand their start.”