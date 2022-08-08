Super League Round 22: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Hull Kingston Rovers 22-16 Toulouse Olympique

The returning Shaun Kenny-Dowell who skippered his side to an important victory in the grand scheme of things.

3 pts – Shaun Kenny-Dowell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

2 pts – Corey Norman (Toulouse Olympique)

1 pt – Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Huddersfield Giants 22-16 Hull FC

Danny Levi helped turn the game in Huddersfield’s favour from the bench, then completed the comeback with the winning tries.

3 pts – Danny Levi (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Ellis Longstaff (Hull FC)

1 pt – Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Wigan Warriors 32-6 Warrington Wolves

Cade Cust was involved in everything the Warriors did and his switch to hooker put the home side on the front foot and he controlled matters.

3 pts – Cade Cust (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Brad Singleton (Wigan Warriors)

St Helens 20-12 Castleford Tigers

Jonny Lomax came up with the crucial plays at the crucial moments.

3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2 pts – Jake Wingfield (St Helens)

1 pt – Bureta Faraimo (Castleford Tigers)

Leeds Rhinos 34-14 Salford Red Devils

A total of 22 points from Rhyse Martin, including another perfect kicking display, further confirmed his excellent recent form.

3 pts – Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

Wakefield Trinity 16-20 Catalans Dragons

Catalans’ Arthur Mourgue looked electric with ball in hand and was the difference in the end with his boot.

3 pts – Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 22 points)

1 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 24 (2)

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 22

3 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 21

4= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 16 (3)

Jack Welsby (St Helens) 16

6= Jake Connor (Hull FC) 14

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 14

8= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 13 (2)

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 13

10 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 12

