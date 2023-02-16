Channel 4 moves its World Club Challenge coverage time as St Helens prepare for huge clash

THE World Club Challenge between St Helens and Penrith Panthers is set to kick off this weekend, 50 minutes later than first anticipated due to a ‘deadly’ weather warning.

Instead of kicking off at 7am UK time, it will now be 7.50am with the time change of course favouring those eager viewers in the UK who now don’t have to wake up as early as what it would have been had the kick-off time not been altered.

League Express also understands that because of the shift in kick-off time, Channel 4 will begin their coverage at 7.30am instead of the previous time of 6.45am.

It promises to be an entertaining day full of rugby league with Channel 4 not only broadcasting the World Club Challenge but also the first Super League game on terrestrial television in 2023 as Hull KR take on the Wigan Warriors.

Live at Craven Park, with the fixture heading for a sell-out, the Channel 4 cameras will be present at one of the many mouthwatering ties of the weekend.

Elsewhere, Warrington Wolves take on the Leeds Rhinos tonight live on Sky Sports with Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils doing battle in front of the Sky cameras tomorrow night, also.

Wakefield Trinity take on Catalans Dragons tomorrow night at Belle Vue, with Hull FC hosting the Castleford Tigers on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be a tasty affair.

In the past year, Channel 4 has taken rugby league by storm, impressing with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton at the forefront whilst pundits such as Kyle Amor and Danika Priim have been widely praised for their insight.

With the current broadcast deal coming to an end at the end of this season, it is set to be an interesting time.