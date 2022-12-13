Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford reveals reason behind new signing as ex-Hull FC man explains what he can bring to the Super League side

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Lee Radford has revealed the reason behind his new signing Ilikaya Mafi as the ex-Hull FC man has explained what he can bring to the Super League side.

The teenage forward has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the option of another year, with the former Hull reserves player revealing just what he can bring to the Jungle.

“I’m powerful with good footwork at the line and I can move the ball about,” Mafi told the Castleford Tigers website.

“In defence I can stay connected and I am a good hitter as well. I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Castleford have brought in the likes of Jacob Hookem and Bailey Dawson in recent weeks and now the Essex-born Mafi as Radford attempts to bring a more youthful outlook to his squad.

“He’s a big athletic lad and he’ll benefit from being with us full time,” Radford said.

“I made some comments earlier in the year that we need to make the squad’s average age a little bit younger, so Ilikaya and the other lads coming on board will allow us to do that.”

Castleford have already signed Albert Vete, Gareth Widdop, Jacob Miller, Jack Broadbent and Muizz Mustapha with Dawson, Hookem and Mafi joining in the past week.