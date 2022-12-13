Castleford Tigers swoop for former Hull FC forward as Lee Radford continues recruitment drive for Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have added to their Super League squad for 2024 as Lee Radford tinkers with his side.

The latest recruitment drive has seen 19-year-old loose forward Ilikaya Mafi join the club on a one-year contract with the Tigers having the option to extend for 2024.

The 19-year-old is originally a product of rugby union but changed codes and found his love for league during his younger years whilst living down south in Essex.

Mafi was then picked up by Hull FC after moving to the north of England where he progressed through their youth ranks, representing the Black and Whites at academy and reserves level.

The youngster discussed his rugby league journey to date, saying on the Castleford website: “I was playing rugby union from the age of 11 and then when I moved to Hull, I joined West Hull rugby league and since then I’ve been hooked. I then came through from Scholarship to Academy at FC.

“I was playing union in Oxford for a local team and then I played league on and off in Essex after moving there, but when I moved to Hull that was when I committed to playing league.”

In moving to the Tigers, Mafi will be reunited with the likes of Rob Nickolay and Danny Wilson, while he also paid tribute to former Castleford captain Michael Shenton.

“It was good at Hull working with Rob Nickolay and Danny Wilson who came to Cas as well. Michael Shenton helped me a lot as well with developing my game in both offense and defence. I’m excited to be getting around a professional environment and learning from all of the players here.”

As well as joining the first-team, the young forward has also taken up the option of the Tigers Foundation’s partnership with University Centre Leeds which offers aspiring players the opportunity to study alongside their playing career.

Mafi explained the advantages of gaining qualifications whilst being part of the Tigers’ playing setup, by saying: “I’m doing the university program with the Tigers Foundation at University Centre Leeds which will be a big help for me in the future.

“I’ve got my level 3 sports diploma and I’m looking to get my sports coaching qualifications. It’s a good environment at the stadium and I’m surrounded by the whole team so it’s good.”