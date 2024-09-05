Castleford Tigers call for a sell-out crowd with grading points at stake

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have called on their supporters to pack out the Jungle this Friday and help them secure their Super League status.

The Tigers have not publicised all of their attendance figures for this season but say that a capacity crowd for the visit of Leigh Leopards will put their average for the past three years above 7,500.

That would give them the maximum 2.5 points for attendance under that section of the grading system that will determine which clubs play in Super League in 2025, a 0.5-point boost compared to last year when they were scored below that threshold.

That is one of several areas in which Castleford believe they have improved their score from last season, with the club aiming to make certain of a top-flight place by scoring 15 points out of the available 20 to earn a Grade A.

There was concern for the club when they placed 13th in last year’s indicative rankings with a score of 12.16, which if grading had been implemented would have seen them demoted to the Championship.

The Tigers claimed to have omitted some data and said their score last year should in fact have been 12.91.

Since then, Martin Jepson’s investment has strengthened Castleford’s finances and the club believes it has gained a further 1.25 points through non-centralised turnover, owner investment and balance-sheet strength, having revalued its stadium by almost £6 million to £8,249,837 from £2,447,897 a year earlier.

They also estimate that improvement work at the Jungle will increase their stadium score by 1.35, although one whole point of this is contingent on hitting a range of minimum standards, one of which the ground still does not meet.

An enlargement of the TV studio in the gantry will only take place after the match against Leigh, to complete work over the past twelve months which has included an increase in seating and improved media facilities.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast