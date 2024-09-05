Sam Tomkins in line for Catalans Dragons return as squads named for Salford Red Devils tie

SAM TOMKINS is in line to return to action for Catalans Dragons’ trip to Salford Red Devils on Saturday evening.

Both sides are battling to secure a place in the Super League play-offs and Catalans have been boosted by Tomkins’ comeback.

The veteran star has missed their last three matches with a hamstring injury suffered against Huddersfield Giants, shortly after coming out of retirement.

Forward Tariq Sims and Jarrod Wallace also return to Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad, the former after serving a five-match ban and the latter following a knee injury.

Tevita Satae, Yacine Ben Abdeslem and Ben Lam are the three players to make way for the Dragons.

Salford make only one, enforced change to their squad, as Loghan Lewis drops out with the groin issue that saw him miss last week’s loss at Hull KR.

Gil Dudson comes in to replace his fellow forward in Paul Rowley’s selection while Ryan Brierley is in line to return after missing the game in East Yorkshire through illness.

Salford 21-man squad: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Nene Macdonald, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Deon Cross, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Amir Bourouh, 11 Sam Stone, 12 Kallum Watkins, 13 Oliver Partington, 14 Chris Atkin, 15 Shane Wright, 16 Joe Shorrocks, 17 Jack Ormondroyd, 23 Chris Hankinson, 24 Joe Mellor, 27 Gil Dudson, 28 Harvey Wilson, 31 Joe Bullock, 32 Jayden Nikorima.

Catalans 21-man squad: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Arthur Romano, 4 Matthieu Laguerre, 5 Fouad Yaha, 7 Theo Fages, Mike McMeeken, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Tariq Sims, 12 Paul Seguier, 13 Ben Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Bayley Sironen, 16 Romain Navarrete, 17 Cesar Rouge, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 28 Franck Maria, 29 Sam Tomkins, 30 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 33 Jarrod Wallace, 34 Reimus Smith.

