Warrington Wolves secure ‘gifted’ youngster on long-term deal

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced that Cai Taylor-Wray has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old fullback has been handed a three-year deal until the end of 2027, with the option for a further year.

Taylor-Wray has impressed in the Academy and Reserves and made four senior appearances so far this season, scoring his first try last month against Castleford Tigers.

Wolves head coach Sam Burgess said: “Cai is a gifted and exciting young player with a big future ahead of him at this club.

“His attitude is spot on and he’s shown his abilities when given his opportunity in recent weeks.

“The challenge now is for him to stay focused, work hard, and keep pushing himself to grow his game.”

Taylor-Wray, who joined the club’s scholarship programme and hails from Leeds, said: “I’m over the moon.

“I’ve been here since I was 14 and it’s always been my main focus to play Super League and get a professional contract.

“Sam has been great with me. He’s encouraging and has shown he’s got confidence in me. I want to repay that now.

“I just want to keep doing my job now, show my ability and enjoy playing my rugby.”

