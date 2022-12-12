Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane ‘expected’ Shaun Wane decision and declares Super League’s top four ambition

CASTLEFORD TIGERS captain Paul McShane has admitted that he ‘expected’ to miss out on an England spot for the Rugby League World Cup.

The hooker has been one of Castleford’s best ever recruits with his form putting himself firmly in the mix to be chosen by head coach Shaun Wane.

However, an up and down year in 2022 left McShane out of the running, with Catalans Dragons man Michael McIlorum and Salford Red Devils star Andy Ackers picked ahead of him.

“If I’m brutally honest I kind of expected it,” McShane told Castleford Tigers TV.

“I didn’t think my form last year was where it needed to be. I did three weeks with the fall out squad and it rejuvenated me a bit – I really enjoyed that time with the group.

“But yeah, unfortunately I didn’t make it, but the rest has been good now to focus on this year [2023].”

The aim is now to improve in 2023, with McShane believing that the Tigers have the potential to be in the top four next season.

“I didn’t quite hit the straps where I want to be last year so hopefully this year I can get back to my best,” McShane continued.

“As a team, I think we need to be in the play-off mix and I think we can back ourselves to push for a top four spot – I don’t think many will but us as a group we’re pretty good when our backs are against the wall and people don’t back us.

“So, I think we can aim for that, and I think we’ve strengthened our squad this year which is good.”