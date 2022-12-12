Ex-Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers owner to star in two films after winning Amateur Golf World Championship

YES, you did read that headline correctly.

In the wonderful world of rugby league, characters have come and gone and many have disappeared from the view.

The same cannot be said of former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers owner Feisal Nahaboo who has recently starred in two films after being crowned the Amateur Golf World Champion in the Global Amateur Golf Tour (GAGT).

The business owner had notched 1,093 merit points in total across the season which ensured he would take home the World Amateur Order of Merit.

Nahaboo rose to the top to win the world’s biggest and longest-established amateur golf tour, but he is also made the move into film.

Partnering with award-winning British production company Shogun Films, Nahaboo has been cast in the new action film Crossfire as well as Crackdown, which has yet to be released.

Nahaboo made his name creating the £300m-valued accountancy group Xeinadin as well as the industry-leading pharmacy group Alitam and the revolutionary Overnight Merger Model’ (OMMM), but ventured into the world of rugby league back in 2010.

Then as the head of PROBIZ, the entrepreneur joined Castleford as a major sponsor in 2010. The Jungle was renamed the PROBIZ Coliseum with the business name headlining the Tigers’ shirts.

His stay at the West Yorkshire club didn’t last long, however, and Nahaboo took his custom to nearby rivals Featherstone Rovers where he made the same outlandish promises as he had done with Castleford.

By 2014, Nahaboo had disappeared from Featherstone and rugby league and back into the world of business.