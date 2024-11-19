Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki subject to Super League interest

LEEDS RHINOS prop Mikolaj Oledzki is attracting Super League interest, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The Polish-born forward is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season and interest is already garnering about luring him away from Headingley.

One of those clubs is thought to be Castleford Tigers, with new head coach Danny McGuire and assistant Brett Delaney keen on bolstering their forward pack following the veteran status of Liam Watts and Joe Westerman.

The 26-year-old has registered over 150 appearances for the Rhinos since debuting for the club back in 2017 and has currently played his entire career at Headingley.

Along the way, Oledzki has also earned two caps whilst playing for Leeds, but suffered an injury-hit 2024.

