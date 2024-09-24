Castleford Tigers complete deal for Parramatta Eels star

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have completed a deal for Parramatta Eels star Daejarn Asi, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Rugby League Live revealed, in early September, that Castleford were weighing up a potential deal to sign the 24-year-old halfback.

Now, League Express can reveal that the deal has now been finalised for the Eels star which will see him link up with the likes of Rowan Milnes and Jacob Miller in the halves for 2025.

Asi began his NRL career with the North Queensland Cowboys, debuting in 2020 and going on to make ten appearances before switching to the New Zealand Warriors.

With the Warriors, the 24-year-old scored two tries in eight appearances during the 2022 NRL season, with a move to the Eels coming ahead of the 2023 season.

He has since gone on to score three tries and convert 17 goals in 24 appearances, but he will become a Castleford Tigers player.

