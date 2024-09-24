Happy Marc Sneyd has Salford Red Devils smiling to the Super League play-offs

IT SEEMED Salford had little to be happy about ahead of this season – but they’re smiling all the way to the Super League play-offs.

Uncertainty over their finances and stadium combined with the loss of key men Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Ken Sio and Joe Burgess meant few pundits expected another top-six charge.

But all the talk of what they didn’t have failed to account for what they did – a smart coach in Paul Rowley, a fantastic team spirit and a willingness to overcome the odds.

They also still have some pretty special players, with stars of this campaign including the centres Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai, and evergreen halfback Marc Sneyd.

At 33 and back with his first club, Sneyd has enjoyed arguably the best season of his career – and enjoyed is the right word.

“It helps massively being within a group which is having a laugh most of the time,” explains the two-time Lance Todd Trophy winner.

“If you’ve got a smile on your face, you seem to be playing your best rugby.”

Sneyd has certainly been doing that, helping them to a strong sequence of results earlier in the season which saw them pick off Hull KR plus both Warrington and St Helens twice.

They have struggled for consistency in the closing stages, often winning at fortress Salford Community Stadium but losing away, but have won crucial games against their rivals – Leeds and Catalans especially – when needed to make sure of their place.

“Over the last few weeks, they’ve been massive games for us and we’ve needed to win,” adds Sneyd.

“I feel like a lot of the players prefer that, they like that pressure and they step up in those moments.

“That’s what we’ve done doing for the last month and we’ve put ourselves in a pretty decent spot.”

