Castleford Tigers confirm decision on coaching staff for Super League 2024

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a statement regarding the head coaching vacancy following the culmination of the 2023 Super League season.

In recent days, speculation has mounted that Craig Lingard will be the new head coach with former Hull KR assistant Danny McGuire joining as Lingard’s number two.

Now the club has stated: “The club would like to address the situation regarding the appointment of coaching staff for the 2024 season.

“Castleford Tigers can confirm that we have agreed terms with our coaching staff for the 2024 season, and contracts are now being finalised.

“We understand that the delay in the announcement is not what fans want to hear, but we can assure the supporters that all the outstanding paperwork will be finalised by Tuesday morning, with a view to announcing the 2024 coaching team on Tuesday evening.

“Once again, we would like to thank the fans for their continued support and appreciate their patience.”

