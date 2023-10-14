St Helens prop Dan Norman signs for Super League rivals

ST HELENS prop Dan Norman has signed for a Super League rival following the culmination of the 2023 season.

Norman, a towering prop aged 26 years of age, has signed for the Leigh Leopards.

He is well known to Leopards fans having impressed in two separate loan spells from St Helens in the past two seasons. In 2023 he played three Super League games during a month’s loan in June, the home wins over Hull FC and Hull KR and the narrow defeat in Catalans.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester and Head Coach Adrian Lam worked hard to secure his signing. “Dan fits the bill with the qualities Lammy wants in a player,” Chris Chester said. “He is a big, mobile, front row forward with good leg speed.

“Having already had Dan at our club we can’t speak highly enough of him as a player and a person.

“There are not many front rowers of his quality around and so we are delighted to sign him as we feel his best years are in front of him.

“Maybe he’s got a bit frustrated these past couple of years being behind such quality players as Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees at Saints. His signing gives him the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular place in Super League which is what he needs at this stage of his career.”

Dan Norman said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Leigh on a permanent basis. It doesn’t feel like joining a new club and I know the lads, the staff, and the set-up.

“Watching the club’s development over the past two years has been really good. They’ve got a great coach in Lammy and a good bunch of lads and staff. With the environment they’ve created and the belief they have I always knew they could do it.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Saints and being part of a team that made history. They’re one of the best teams there’s ever been. It’s always a challenge to get in the team and this year has been a bit of a hard year for me.

“I’m at the stage of my career where I need to play regularly. But I’m under no illusions how hard it will be and how hard I’ll have to work because Leigh’s pack has been immense this year.”

Norman earned England Youth international honours before making his Super League debut alongside his new Leopards team-mate Joe Mellor for Widnes Vikings in 2018.

He furthered his experience with extensive loan spells at North Wales Crusaders and Swinton Lions before joining London Broncos in 2020. When the pandemic cut short the Championship season, he moved to St Helens on an initial two-year contract in 2021.

He made his Ireland debut against New Zealand at Headingley in the World Cup last year.

