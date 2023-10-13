13 players to exit Hull KR following end of 2023 Super League season

HULL KR have confirmed nine first team players will depart the club following the end of the Robins’ 2023 Super League season.

Jack Walker joined the club on a short-term deal in the summer and went on to be become a valued member of the Robins’ spine, helping the side to reach fourth in the Betfred Super League table for the first time since 2009.

Walker made 10 appearances for the Robins, scoring 5 tries in Red and White.

Following a whirlwind introduction to life in East Hull, Brad Schneider was key to the Robins’ progress late in the 2023 Betfred Super League season. After firing Hull KR into the Challenge Cup Final, Brad will leave the club at the end of the season to link up with NRL Premiers, Penrith Panthers for 2024.

Schneider made 12 appearances for the Robins scoring 94 points, including two memorable drop goals, during his brief spell in East Hull.

Rhys Kennedy departs the Robins after one season in East Hull. Kennedy played 26 games for the club, including the 2023 Challenge Cup Final.

Having joined the club for the 2022 season, Sam Wood established himself as a fans favourite at Hull KR due to his passion and commitment on the field.

Wood played 33 games for the Robins, scoring 9 tries and kicking 4 conversions, resulting in 44 points for the utility back.

Luis Johnson signed for the club ahead of the 2021 season, having previously played 4 games for the Robins in 2019 on loan from Warrington.

Johnson was integral to Hull KR reaching the Play-Off Semi-Final in 2021, having played 20 games that season and making 33 appearances overall for the Robins.

Having signed from Bradford ahead of the 2020 season, Ethan Ryan went on to make 43 appearances for Hull KR, scoring 22 tries and accumulating 88 points.

Ethan played a big part in the Robins reaching the 2023 Challenge Cup final after scoring the second try in the club’s Challenge Cup Semi-Final win over Wigan Warriors.

Having made his Hull KR debut in October 2020, Rowan has been a valuable part of the club’s trio of British halves over the past four seasons.

During his time with the Robins, Milnes has helped the side to 2021 Play-Off Semi-Finals in addition to the 2022 Challenge Cup Semi-Final and the 2023 Challenge Cup Final.

Milnes played 48 games for Hull KR, scoring 7 tries and kicking 41 conversions.

Utility man Jimmy Keinhorst has been a big part of the Robins’ resurgence, stepping up when called upon to help the side to the 2021 Play-Off Semi-Finals and the 2023 Challenge Cup Final.

Keinhorst went on to make 72 appearances for Hull KR, scoring 14 tries, including a crucial try in the 2021 Play-Off Eliminator win against Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR Captain, Shaun Kenny-Dowall called time on his illustrious career at the end of the 2023 season.

The centre joined the club ahead of the 2020 season and rarely missed a game since his debut. SKD played 93 games for the Robins, helping fire the club to the last three out of four Semi-Finals on offer in addition to the 2023 Challenge Cup Final.

During his time in Red and White, Shaun scored 25 tries and led by example in every game he took to the field. His influence in changing the fortunes at the club can’t be ignored as the Robins’ retiring Captain joins Peters’ coaching staff for 2024 and beyond.

Earlier today, Hull KR confirmed the departure of Assistant Head Coach, Danny McGuire who leaves the Robins after first joining as a player for the 2019 season before joining the club’s coaching staff after retiring from the game.

Hull KR can confirm Ben Cooper, Head of Strength and Conditioning has left his role at the end of the season alongside Sport Scientist, Brianna Mulhern. Ben has been at Hull KR ahead of the 2020 season and has been a big part of the side’s progression over the last four seasons.

Young players, Harvey Reynolds, Owen Maull, Darnell Byas-Tash and Jack Potter have also left the club.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: ‘On behalf of Hull KR, I’d like to thank all of our departing players and staff for their contributions after a year of progress built on the team effort from all involved. We wish them all the best for the future.’

