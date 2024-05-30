Castleford Tigers continue spree of good news with deal for Papua New Guinea livewire Liam Horne

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have continued the spree of good news with a deal for Papua New Guinea livewire Liam Horne that will see him stay at the West Yorkshire club until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Not only have the Tigers triggered the one-year option in Horne’s original contract, the PNG star has also signed a one-year deal.

After signing from the Norths Devils in 2023, Horne started his career as a Tiger last August, making his debut against Huddersfield Giants.

Director of rugby Danny Wilson spoke to about the retention of fans’ favourite Liam Horne: “We’re over the moon with Liam staying! He’s proved himself as a Super League player and he’s a fan favourite due to his personality but on the field what he delivers is exactly what we want our players to portray in terms of full commitment, hard work and being passionate.

“We always speak about this and reflecting the community of Castleford. I think Liam does this in abundance. We have activated his extension and I think it was really important that we tied him down beyond that and to get him over the line and committed to Castleford given the standard of player he is, is massively pleasing.

“Liam brings hard work, commitment, accountability as well as honesty. I think Liam shows this all the time how he plays and he wears his heart on his sleeve and gives 100% and that’s what we expect our team to show the fans.”

