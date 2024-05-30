Castleford Tigers forward set to make stunning comeback following bleed on the brain

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward George Lawler is set to make a stunning comeback following a bleed on the brain that has sidelined the former Hull KR man since April.

Lawler suffered a seizure from a brain bleed back in early April, with uncertainty surrounding his future within the sport of rugby league.

Of course, in such situations, family comes first along with his health, but Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that Lawler will return to action in the next couple of weeks after being given the all clear by doctors.

“You don’t know what the future is going to hold, you’re looking at his long-term future away from rugby first and then you’re looking at his future on the field,” Lingard said.

“He’s still got a lot of years left playing rugby wise and fortunately for both of us he will get back to playing without any issue.”

So how did Lawler himself react to the health issue?

“He was quite pragmatic and thought that whatever will be will be. He’s got a young family so he had to make sure he is right to support and provide for his family.

“We were hopeful he would be alright health wise first but he handled it really well. He has been realistic and prepared himself for any eventuality and now he is preparing to come back for Castleford.”

