Hull FC tie down three rising Super League stars

HULL FC have confirmed that young trio Harvey Barron, Zach Jebson, and Matty Laidlaw will all remain with the Black and Whites into the 2025 Super League season.

The club have taken the option to extend the stays of all three players by a further season having activated options in their contracts.

All three are products of the club’s burgeoning Centre of Excellence youth pathway, and will continue to form part of a local core of young talent within the first-team squad next year.

Athletic winger Barron, who made his senior debut back in 2022, made a promising return to action on Friday evening after recovering from a head injury sustained earlier in the season, with the 21-year old touching down against the Tigers.

After making his first senior appearance in the final game of the 2023 season, back-rower Jebson has ran out three times so far in 2024 – showing development and progression in all three appearances, the 20-year old will continue to add important depth to Hull’s pack.

20-year old Laiwlaw meanwhile has a pair of appearances to his name this season – having debuted during the 2022 campaign like Barron.

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, said: “In what has been a tough environment to come into at times due to results this season, all three players have grasped their opportunities with both hands when taking to the field in 2024.

“There’s plenty more to come from Harvey, Zach and Matty, and we’re pleased to extend their stay with us into 2025 where we’ll continue to see their progress and development.

“Having a young core of Hull-born players is hugely important to us as a club – alongside the likes of Logan Moy, we’ve currently got a really promising crop of talent which is testament to the success and growth of our youth programme.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast