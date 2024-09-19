RFL conclude inquiry into Salford Red Devils team controversy

THE RFL will not be taking the matter regarding Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad ahead of tonight’s clash with the Wigan Warriors any further.

Salford had caused controversy earlier in the week when head coach Paul Rowley had named a vastly changed side to the one that thrashed Hull FC 58-4 last weekend.

Just four of that 21-man squad were included for tonight’s fixture, with the governing body confirming that the Red Devils would need to provide the adequate medical information regarding the 17 changes.

Now, League Express have had it confirmed that Salford have provided the necessary information and the matter is now closed.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast