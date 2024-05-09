Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire has his say on Hull FC head coaching job

CASTLEFORD TIGERS assistant coach Danny McGuire has ruled himself out of the Hull FC head coaching job.

McGuire, who only took on the Castleford assistant role alongside Craig Lingard ahead of the 2024 Super League season, was a guest pundit on Sky Sports last night as his former side Hull KR took on Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

However, he quickly dismissed any intention of moving to the Black and Whites.

“I’ve still got lots of desire (to become a head coach), but not quite ready for it yet,” McGuire said live on Sky Sports.

“I’ve lots of respect for Hull FC, but there’s been no dialogue and once you’ve spent time in rugby league in Hull you’re one or the other – and I’m red or white, unfortunately.”

A number of coaches have been linked with a move to the MKM Stadium, including Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam whilst Salford Red Devils number one Paul Rowley turned down a transfer to Hull.

