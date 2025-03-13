Castleford Tigers’ Danny McGuire on potential new signings as he hails one new recruit in particular

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that Castleford Tigers are still on the lookout for new signings.

The Tigers have added Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw on a loan deal, but McGuire is still in the market – particularly for a middle.

“We are on the lookout and I’ve answered this question a fair bit. It’s an ongoing process but middles are a priority,” McGuire said.

“We need more competition and to be a little bit thicker in the middles. Physically we struggled against a big St Helens side which is something we are looking to address.”

McGuire did have some good words to say about new signing Jeremiah Simbiken, who has impressed in the opening period of the 2025 Super League season.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way Jez has fitted into the team. His effort and defensive contributions have been very good for us.

“I think he’s got a lot more to offer on the ball and that will take time with combinations but I’ve been really pleased with him.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve. I think he’s been a really good addition for us.”