Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont takes to social media to defend Nigel Wood decision

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has taken to social media to defend himself, and Leeds Rhinos owner Gary Hetherington, after the pair were at the centre of Nigel Wood’s return to the RFL.

The pair appointed Wood as the Chair of an Implementation Committee to conduct a review of the sport – with the findings to be reported to and approved at the next scheduled Council meeting in July 2025.

The review will encompass the “whole of the game” and will solicit views from as wide a cross section as possible, engaging the views of all clubs.

As well as being appointed the chair, Wood has taken on the mantle of RFL chair on an interim period.

But, the decision has proved a highly controversial one, not least because of Wood’s history with the governing body and the fact he was forced out by clubs some years ago on a six-figure severance fee.

With Simon Johnson leaving his post as chair of the RFL and Sandy Lindsay also leaving as a director, the sport is set for a major overhaul – led by Wood.

Now Beaumont has taken to X to profess his own thoughts and opinions on the matter, with the backlash from those across the sport building.

Beaumont posted: “Thanks for the engagement everyone and your opinions which your entitled to its what makes the game thrive we need traction. Let’s get positive though for this process then hit us with Nige comments and I will take it on the chin if wrong but let’s focus on what we need to change what you want to see and add the value of your ideas and vision. That will be helpful and what I want to engage further with. Wishing everyone a restful night.”