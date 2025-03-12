Jai Field addresses future at Wigan Warriors and potential NRL return

JAI FIELD insists that he is “really content” at Wigan Warriors following a superb start to the 2025 Super League season.

The livewire fullback has earned rave reviews following his blistering performance for the Warriors against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas so much so that NRL clubs have been alerted to Field’s brilliant form.

However, with Field under contract with Wigan until the end of the 2027 Super League season, any potential move would come with a fee.

And that’s not to say that the 27-year-old would even want to return to Australia at this present.

In response to being asked about his future and a potential NRL return, Field said: “I’m not really sure at the moment. I’m really content at the club right now with what we’ve built as well,” Field said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

“Obviously I’m going to go home eventually but when that is, I’m not sure.”

Field went further, describing why he is such a fan of Super League and rugby league in the northern hemisphere.

“Firstly, the fans, how passionate they are. That’s second to none really. You go over there and you don’t get that.

“The game is a lot more expansive over here and it suits players like myself and Bev. That open style of play makes a difference, it’s not completion orientated. That free-flowing style appeals to us.”