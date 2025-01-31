Castleford Tigers extend Martin Jepson’s option purchase deadline with “deeper investigation” needed into “some areas”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have revealed that Martin Jepson’s option purchase deadline has been extended until the end of April with a “deeper investigation” needed into “some areas”.

The club released a statement this afternoon, with today the deadline for Jepson to take up the option to complete the purchase of the West Yorkshire club.

However, the club has stated: “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes since October to complete the due diligence necessary to achieve that, however there are some areas that required deeper investigation and took longer than expected, which have meant completing the option agreement today, has not been possible.

“As a result, both parties have agreed to extend the option agreement deadline to the end of April, to allow that work to be fully completed.

“It is important to note this does not affect anything in the day-to-day running of the club. Martin Jepson still retains full operational responsibility for Castleford Tigers and will be attending the match as planned tomorrow.”