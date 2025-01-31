London Broncos snap up French playmaker

LONDON BRONCOS have announced the signing of Frenchman Christopher Hellec, subject to visa clearance.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career playing in his native France and in the last few seasons has played in their top competition becoming a regular try scorer for the likes of; Albi and most recently Saint Gaudens.

Hellec, who can play in a variety of positions in the backs, is equally adept with the boot and will offer competition for kicking duties.

Speaking to London Broncos media, Hellec said: “I’m so happy to be joining London Broncos for the upcoming season. I can’t wait to meet all my new teammates and you supporters.

“I hope we have a great and successful season so let’s go! Up the Broncos!”