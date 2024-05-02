Castleford Tigers eyeing up more new signings as Craig Lingard reveals recruitment latest

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ recruitment drive is not over yet, head coach Craig Lingard has revealed.

In the past week, the Tigers have brought in Louis Senior and Corey Hall from Hull KR on season-long loans, Tex Hoy as a free agent and Sam Eseh on a two-week loan from Wigan Warriors.

Meanwhile, Jack Broadbent has left The Jungle to link up with Hull KR.

Despite such a flurry of activity and the strength in depth now provided to Lingard’s squad, the former Batley Bulldogs boss has revealed that the Tigers are still looking for new blood.

“We are looking for new players all the time but it’s taken a little bit of heat off us because we’ve got a few bodies in now and it’s a little bit more of a deeper squad,” Lingard said.

“We have got a few players that we have had to leave out of the squad which is the first time we have been able to do that.

“We are still looking for next season as well as this season. Conversations are ongoing.”

One of those new signings, however, Sam Eseh, will be out for a week after suffering an injury during the Tigers’ captain run on Thursday.

