Salford Red Devils announce new Super League deal for Marc Sneyd

MARC SNEYD has signed a new two-year contract with Salford Red Devils.

Including a four-year stint between 2010-14, Sneyd’s new deal means he will have spent nearly a decade of his illustrious career at the club.

He recently created history by overtaking the legendary Steve Blakeley to become Salford’s all-time top points scorer in the Super League era (625).

Currently topping the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboards, fans and pundits alike have claimed Sneyd could be currently playing the best rugby of his career.

So far in 2024, our star halfback has contributed with one try, ten try assists and 31 goals.

Along the way, he has picked-up five consecutive Man of the Match medals and was voted Super League’s Player of the Month for March.

In reaction to extending his stay, Sneyd said: “I am delighted to extend my stay at Salford.

“My family are really settled and I am enjoying playing rugby alongside these group of lads – so long may that continue!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “I am very happy that Marc will continue his journey with Salford. We have a very trusting relationship and he has performed consistently to a high standard since joining us.

“I believe he is the sort of character and technician that doesn’t come along too often, so when you have that person in your club, you don’t let them go.

“The whole group will be pleased to hear this positive news.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease has also said: “I am thrilled to secure Marc at this club for another two years.

“He is one of the competition’s best players and securing his long-term signature was something we saw as vitally important.

“Marc continues to set the standard on and off the field, becoming a real leader amongst the dressing room, and certainly someone younger players can look up to

“I would like to congratulate Marc on his extension and look forward to seeing him continuing to play his best rugby!”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast