When the IMG gradings will be announced for 2025 as latest on potential Super League expansion revealed

IMG gradings for all 36 professional rugby league clubs will be formally announced on Wednesday 23 October.

RFL chief executive, Tony Sutton, revealed the news at a media briefing yesterday, with the final gradings not being revealed to clubs or the public until after fixture has gone ahead.

The Super League Grand Final will be held on Saturday 12 October and the Championship equivalent the weekend after.

That being said, clubs will take part in what has been described as a ‘data capture phase’ between the 2 and 30 of September, with an external assurance process then taking place after.

Sutton explained: “The timetable, in summary, will be the men’s Super League Grand Final on the 12th of October and then the Championship Men’s Grand Final on Saturday the 19th of October.

“That is the final game which can deliver points under grading for the bonus points – a quarter point for the winner of that game.

“That means the grading announcement to the public and to everybody will be on Wednesday the 23rd of October.”

One of the points of debate within the rugby league fraternity is could Super League expand beyond 12 teams.

But, Sutton insists that the immediate aim is 12 Grade A clubs.

“We’re committed to 12 teams in Super League next year. The position from IMG is there’s a future aspiration to grow the Super League as and when there are more than 12 Grade A clubs.”

