Castleford Tigers flyer Elliot Wallis explains how Huddersfield Giants move came about and why he joined Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS flyer Elliot Wallis has explained how his Huddersfield Giants move came about and why he joined the Super League club.

Wallis signed a four-year deal with the Giants yesterday, with Castleford losing one of their brightest young stars, with Innes Senior coming the other way on a season-long loan with no recall option.

Just 23 years of age, the former Hull KR winger has signed a four-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium and now he has revealed how that move came about.

“Im absolutely over the moon to have a long term deal penned in with the Giants. Ive been here there and everywhere over the past few years and I’m grateful to get the opportunity to settle in somewhere,” Wallis told the Huddersfield club website.

“It started with a phone call from Castleford saying Huddersfield would like the opportunity to speak with me and within the next day or I was on a zoom call with Watto (head coach Ian Watson) and Greg.

“The plans and ideas they had for me and the future correlated perfectly with my personal goals. It was an offer I couldn’t refuse.

“The first thing Watto and myself spoke about was my areas to improve and his attention to detail is exactly what you want from coach and this gave me a new excitement for my own development. I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“Whilst I’m at Huddersfield I will be working my hardest to hopefully bring some silverware home to the Giants fans.”

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson said this about the signing: “Elliot is a hugely important signing for us, it’s been well documented that we lacked speed in the backs last season, and he provides us with that.

“The ability for all parts of his game is what we’ve been looking for, his ability to build momentum, finish tries and get the team on the front foot.

“He’s at the right age to be able to develop and we believe we can get him to where he wants to be in the future which is an international winger, winning trophies, and awards.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Elliot in action for us and what we know he can do for this team, creating us opportunities and finishing tries.”

